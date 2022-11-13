I Beg of You, Do Not Deport This Girl

By now people are aware that autism is in fact a spectrum, but people don’t understand what this really means. That is because it is genuinely difficult to comprehend that people with different levels of support needs don’t present with the same characteristics at different intensities, but rather every autistic person is unique and has different needs.

Even I, as an autistic girl, have trouble grasping this idea. If you’re familiar with autistic people like me, who are considered high functioning and have low support needs, you surely think “autism is indeed a serious problem that requires help; it’s not easy to live with it, but it’s possible. Even if autistic people have disjointed communication, they still function.”

I presume that is the case for other people with low support needs; at least it’s true for me.

But for autistic people with higher support needs, it’s a completely different story.

Not everyone has the ability to express themselves, to protect themselves or even to explain what they have and what they’re dealing with.

The fact that I am lucky to be able to communicate well in writing and can present my situation to people doesn’t mean that one can assume that all autistic people can do this.

As my therapist once told me wisely, “If you’ve met one autistic person, that means you’ve met one autistic person.”

I recently read about A., a 16-year-old autistic girl who also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Her mother abandoned her when she was a baby in the Philippines, so A. was raised by other relatives, where she says she experienced violence. At 10, she was sent to Israel, to her biological father, who also abandoned her.

A. was found wandering around Tel Aviv, and the Social Services Ministry followed her. They thought she had cognitive development problems, but eventually she was diagnosed as autistic. She was sent to AKIM Israel, the national organization for people with intellectual disabilities, which placed her in an apartment with five other girls.

Her father was sent back to the Philippines, and she was left with no family here.

As long as she was a minor, she couldn’t be deported. But when she turns 18, she will have to leave Israel (Haaretz.com, Aug. 21).

It hurts me even to write this. A helpless girl, without parents who want her, who has suffered upheavals and horrors no one should experience. She finally found a home in Israel, but she is on borrowed time. When she is deported, she will have to cope alone, in a country that struggles to handle people with such problems. How will she live? She doesn’t deserve this!

I’m an autistic person with low support needs, and it’s hard for me. Without help, I would be a wreck, a ghost. I can’t even imagine what A. has endured and will endure.

I know that Israel is a Jewish state, I understand the importance of its Jewish character. But as the member of a family that survived the Holocaust, it’s hard for me to see someone who needs help not to get it only because of her ethnic origin.

A common counterargument is: “If we bend the law for her, it’ll be used against us in the future. But I say “it’s not bending the law when you’re talking about helpless people.” Because we are a Jewish state, this is our duty. If something happens to her, it will be on our conscience.

When A. is deported, she will be all alone. She will be severed from the caregivers she loves and the friends it was surely hard for her to make. One day, she’ll simply board a plane, without knowing where she is going or why, or what she did to deserve it. And who knows if she’ll manage to cope this time.

I don’t know A. personally, but I know that I love her and want only the best for her in life. Please, I beg you, all of you who have taken the time to read this, spread her story. Try to change something. Not just for her sake, but for the sake of all the powerless people who have no one to defend them but us.

Aviya Anna Brooks is a high school senior from Jerusalem. She was awarded the Future Medal of Distinction by the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation for 2022.