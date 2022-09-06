Invitation to Haaretz Diplomats Club

The Haaretz Diplomats Club will bring together diplomats and high-profile leaders on Israel and the Middle East for private events and briefings that go beyond the headlines, with expert analysis and insights by senior Haaretz journalists tailored to the specific, professional needs and interests of this exclusive club.

Members of the Haaretz Diplomats Club will be invited to exclusive, in-person events, as well as private online briefings, with senior Haaretz experts on topics ranging from Israeli politics to foreign relations and national security. In these briefings, members will have the opportunity to participate in discussions and Q&A sessions on topics that are most interesting to them and their respective countries and communities, gaining access to expert insight that isn't available elsewhere. Additionally, members of the club will be invited to relevant Haaretz conferences (Democracy, Climate, National Security, etc.).

Haaretz, which marked its centennial in 2019, is leading the Israeli public debate on social, geopolitical and strategic matters. It publishes a daily newspaper, a weekend magazine, and websites (Hebrew and English) with more than 4 million unique users a month. The English edition of Haaretz is a partner of The New York Times International.

Haaretz Diplomats Club membership includes:

Five private, in-person events:



A private cocktail party for members only on December 4 with senior Haaretz journalists at the Soho House in Jaffa: Haaretz editor in chief Aluf Benn will deliver a private briefing to Diplomats Club members



An in-person, members-only event with senior Haaretz journalists during each quarter of 2023

Haaretz conference admission



Diplomats Club members receive admission to Haaretz's Democracy conference on October 24, 2022, as well as our Climate and National Security conferences (TBD)

Seven virtual briefings



An exclusive virtual briefing + Q&A for members only with Haaretz journalists on Israeli elections in November 2022



At least six additional briefings with Haaretz experts throughout 2023 – based on major news and developments

Price: $1,000

CLICK HERE TO JOIN

Or, for more information, contact Jillian Jones at jillian.jones@haaretz.co.il and/or Aviva Bronstein at avivab@haaretz.co.il