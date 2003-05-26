Focus / It's Back to the Streets for the Right

For weeks, settler leaders and others opposed to Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's diplomatic policies have been discussing the road map. But none of them had predicted it would be brought to the cabinet for approval so soon.

The Yesha Council of settlements was busy discussing an alternative, its "canton plan." The Forum for the Preservation of the Likud's Values, which succeeded in gaining the support of 23 of the Likud's 40 MKs, was trying to convene the Likud Central Committee to "constrain Sharon." The settlement caucus in the Knesset managed to hold only one meeting.

The Americans' demand that Sharon approve the map, and Sharon's speedy acquiescence, took the right completely by surprise. "They caught us with our pants down," admitted one Yesha Council member.The right's analysis of the balance of power within the cabinet proved equally flawed.

By Saturday night Education Minister Limor Livnat, who only a week ago addressed the settlement caucus in the Knesset, Public Security Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, who signed on as a caucus member, and Finance Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had all been expected to vote against. By Sunday, they had switched to abstaining and Tzipi Livni, who was expected to abstain, voted in favor. The Yesha Council's efforts to secure a meeting with Sharon also failed.

For the settlers and their supporters, the cabinet's acceptance of the road map is an earthquake. When Yesha Council members say "the road map is worse than Oslo," they mean every word, without exaggeration. The map calls for Israel to dismantle all settlement outposts built after March 2001 and to freeze all construction in existing settlements. Oslo included no such stipulations. The map also calls for establishing a provisional Palestinian state with "maximum territorial continuity," to be achieved by "further action on settlements." The right has no illusions. "This means uprooting settlements that interfere with territorial continuity," says settler activist Elyakim Ha'etzni. Finally, the plan calls for discussing the fate of the rest of the settlements by the end of 2005.

The settlers feel they now have a knife at their throats - but their fear is not only for the continued existence of the settlement enterprise. By adopting the road map, the cabinet has adopted the principle of a Palestinian state, without ever having held a real discussion on the matter. It has also essentially accepted international involvement, a retreat to the 1967 borders and an equal Palestinian claim to Jerusalem. After all, the map states that any agreement on Jerusalem must "take into account the political and religious concerns of both sides."

Yesterday, spokesmen for the right were competing over who could express their dismay more vehemently. "A world-class disgrace," said the Yesha Council. "A historic mistake," added MK Shaul Yahalom. "A road map to hell," said Elyakim Ha'etzni. All agree that the road map repeats the great mistake of the Oslo Accords: It starts by giving the Palestinians tangible assets like land, weapons, money and authority, while leaving all the serious disputes - borders, Jerusalem, refugees - to the end. After Oslo, the Palestinians used the assets they acquired to try to force their desired solution on Israel.

Now, with the road map granting them a sovereign state and full international recognition as well, the right fears a repetition of this scenario, with even greater resources at the Palestinians' disposal.

Yasser Arafat, says the right, won the biggest victory of his life yesterday. Having broken all his promises and caused the death of more than 1,000 Israelis since 1993, not only have all the gains of Oslo been preserved, but they have been augmented by the road map.

The right is now facing two dilemmas. The first is whether the National Religious Party and National Union should quit the government. Both parties are opposed to quitting, fearing that Labor would simply take their place. They also believe it will be easier to torpedo the road map from inside the government than from outside.

The second is to whether to take the battle back into the streets - something the right has refrained from doing throughout Sharon's time as prime minister. It's not easy to get tens of thousands of rightists to demonstrate against a rightist government. But the alternative theory that quiet lobbying would be enough was dealt a death blow yesterday.

Now, the right may see little choice left but to return to the streets.