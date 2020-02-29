'She Changed Her Shirt, and I Knew: It's Time to Propose'

Yochai Ansbacher, 25, and Daniella Gerbi, 24; live in Tel Aviv, arriving from Vienna

Hello, can I ask what you were doing in Vienna?

Daniella: It’s a really good story – we just got engaged!

Was it a surprise, or was it planned?

Daniella: A surprise. I felt it in the air, because we’re in a relationship and we’re talking, but I really didn’t know if it would be on this trip.

Yochai: I started to make a completely different plan, I thought maybe I would propose to her here, while we were leaving the arriving passengers’ hall at the airport.

Daniella: Totally inappropriate.

Yochai: I thought about inviting people and I even talked to my brother about doing something musical. But I didn’t really finalize anything.

But I see a fancy ring here, so you did actually prepare.

Yochai: I knew it might happen on the trip. Last week, when Daniella went to a friend’s bachelorette party in Romania, it suddenly came to me that I was about to propose.

Daniella: I was in Budapest from Sunday to Wednesday, and then Yochai joined me and we took a train to Vienna.

Yochai: When I bought the ring, I thought, this is real for sure, because what else can you do with a ring like that? But I still wasn’t sure I would propose on this trip. On the evening I did it, I actually thought it wouldn’t happen.

Why not?

Yochai: Because she was wearing a dressy white blouse.

Daniella: We were getting ready to go to an amusement park.

Yochai: I said [to myself] that with that blouse she’s fantasizing that I’m going to propose – so no way!

Daniella: It is a really fancy blouse. I bought it in New York and was looking for an opportunity to wear it.

Yochai: I didn’t say anything, and then she herself changed into something else.

Daniella: It was too intense for me.

Yochai: It was cool that she took off the blouse herself, without my saying anything.

Daniella: I wore a simple sweater.

Yochai: And I knew that now everything was ready...

It’s all in the clothing.

Yochai: Still, I must say that it wouldn’t really have mattered, what she wore, what matters is the moment.

And the moment was right?

Yochai: Yes, it was actually a relatively ordinary evening, after a long day. I went into shower and it suddenly came to me that I would propose.

Daniella: When he came out he grabbed me for a talk about our relationship and about how we see each other. He talked a lot, and I didn’t get it, because we were about to go out, so why was he in this mood? We could have talked outside.

Yochai: Then I put on pajamas, to lessen the chances she would understand that I was about to propose.

Daniella: So I put on pajamas, too, and we talked in bed.

Yochai: We started to talk and the box with the ring was under the pillow and I sort of fumbled with it.

Daniella: And then he took out the ring, and it took me a minute. I didn’t understand what was happening, and then I said, “Oh, sweetie,” and started to cry. It was totally thrilling.

Yochai: It was powerful for me, too.

Daniella: We’ve been together almost four months, that’s all.

Yochai: But it’s our second time around: Two years ago we went out four times.

But who’s counting? What went wrong the first time?

Daniella: I wasn’t well-baked enough, I was a student. I thought he was coming on to me to seriously and couldn’t really make him out.

How did you get back together again?

Yochai: Life went on, and occasionally I would send a sign of life, a Like on Instagram, and then I said, “Listen, you’re sweet and I’m with you completely if you want, so don’t play around with me.”

Daniella: I was playing games. I admit it.

Yochai: On the second date, I said, even though I knew she probably couldn’t stand hearing it: “You’re amazing. You’re a girl right now, so you can’t hear this, but one day you’ll be my wife.”

Markus Irmisch. Meged Gozani

Markus Irmisch, 42, lives in Erlangen, Germany; flying to Munich

Hello, can I ask you what you’re doing?

I’m organizing my stuff. I don’t travel with a lot of stuff, except for the bike. I have two bags now, one with camping equipment, one for clothes. When I ride I have two more bags, for food and drink. I’ve been traveling with the bike for 15 years.

All over the world?

Mainly in Europe. It’s easier to say where I haven’t been. Biking is the best way to go; it’s not too fast and not too slow. So, you can experience nature, meet people easily and be in the middle of things.

Like in the middle of a coronavirus attack.

There are a lot of people here in the airport with masks, but so far I haven’t seen any corona on the trip.

Where have you been?

I biked in Antalya and went by ferry to Cyprus. From Larnaca I flew to Israel, then rode into Tel Aviv and met two friends who I rode with most of the way. We continued to Ashkelon and then south, to Arad. I visited Masada – the nicest part of the trip. We climbed up it, or maybe it’s more correct to say that we pushed the bikes up. Not many people do that. The Dead Sea was very beautiful, as were the Negev camping sites. We got all the way to Eilat. I crossed the border into Jordan, and went north to Wadi Rum, Wadi Musa and Petra. I returned to Israel via the Allenby Bridge. The whole thing took about a month.

Every day on the bike?

Yes, usually four to seven hours a day, with stops, of course. You rest, drink coffee, take in the view.

And your bottom doesn’t hurt?

I have a really good seat – that’s really important. I haven’t had soreness for years.

Years of training?

Even if a person starts riding tomorrow, without any preparation or knowhow, after a week he’ll be able to ride almost at my level. The most important thing in riding is your mindset. You need to overcome bad things.

Meaning?

Let’s say you get to a hill and your head says, “I can’t.” But if your head says, “Hey, hill, I’m going to do this,” then you will. And the next time you see a hill, you won’t be so anxious. It’s a matter of mental fitness.

Is it important for you to be mentally fit?

I install and operate MRI systems in hospitals. I fly to a different place each time and put in a lot of hours, but I only work 35 weeks a year, so because of that I can travel.

What’s it like to fly so much?

I don’t always have time to tour around when I’m working. In Spain, I know things will get chaotic, because that’s their mentality. In France, no one cares about me, I work alone, but at least the food is good. I like Eastern Europe; people are really calm there. In Germany you are expected to do better, even when it’s not possible. In Eastern Europe, they don’t expect much, they’re just happy you’re there. It’s all a matter of expectations. Biking has changed me.

You really do look calm.

Being calm helps in a lot of situations. On the way down to the Dead Sea in Jordan we ran into a pack of dogs, which was scary. Dogs always bark at bicyclists, and I’ve already met a few in my life, but never anything like that. There were 50 dogs there.

What did you do?

I shouted, I barked back at them. When that didn’t work, I had to get off the bike for a few minutes. That confuses and surprises them, and they stop barking. You can cope. You can always find somewhere to sit and close the door until things get resolved.

But you can’t be sure that that’s what will happen.

You know, about the corona, I met a lot of people on my trip, and there’s no way to know where they had been. But I’m not stressed out. I don’t think about it. In life, as in cycling, you don’t need to think, you need to pedal. If you start to think, your feet get heavy.