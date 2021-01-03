Netanyahu’s Cynical Courtship of Arab Voters Makes Perfect Political Sense

Nothing could be more justified than greeting Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest charm offensive towards Israel’s Arab citizens with scorn and contempt. After all, this is the prime minister who in every one of the last four elections has targeted them with racist ploys.

In 2015 it was his infamous Election Day video warning his base that “the Arab voters are flocking to the polls in droves.” In the April 2019 election, Likud hired hundreds of “monitors” to stand in Arab polling stations with barely hidden cameras in a naked attempt at voter suppression. In the September 2019 campaign, Netanyahu’s official Facebook bot was programmed to say “the Arabs want to exterminate all of us.” And following the last election in March 2020, when 90 percent of Arab voters voted for the Joint List, Netanyahu delegitimized their votes saying they had elected “terror supporters.”

3 months to go: Haaretz launches weekly 'Election Overdose' podcast for political junkies. LISTEN Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

But Netanyahu is not one to ever be troubled by shame or accusations of hypocrisy. On Thursday and Friday, he twice visited Arab-Israeli vaccination centers and in a coordinated series of messages to the Israeli media, let it be known that he would be pursuing the Arab vote in this election, and was planning to place an Arab candidate on Likud’s slate.

One of these visits, to Umm al-Fahm, resulted in a minor PR disaster when it transpired that “the millionth vaccinee” he congratulated was an ex-convict who had served time for manslaughter and other violent offenses.

All this, while the medical teams and hundreds of ordinary citizens waiting to be vaccinated were kept out for two hours by the prime minister’s security detail. But that wasn’t allowed to disrupt Netanyahu’s play for Arab votes.

In a series of well-timed leaks, Likud’s campaign headquarters insisted that their internal polling showed there was a potential for two Knesset seats of votes for Likud in the Arab sector and that Netanyahu intends to promise Israeli Arabs that they have a key role to play in the new wave of “normalization” between Israel and Arab states.

No one really believes that droves of Arab voters are now going to vote for Likud, or as Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi said on Sunday, “Netanyahu can wear a galabiya and call himself Abu Yair, from now until the election. Whoever believes him, deserves him.”

Open gallery view A voter outside a polling place in Kafr Qasem, central Israel, on Election Day, March 2, 2020. Credit: Judy Maltz

But Netanyahu has his reasons for wooing Arab voters and this is totally in character for him.

Netanyahu has stayed in power for this long by fighting for literally every vote and by sowing discord among his opponents. He’s doing both now.

It may be an exaggeration to say that Likud has two Knesset seats’ worth of Arab votes, just waiting to be scooped up, but there certainly is some potential there. In the last election in 2020, despite unprecedented turnout of nearly 65 percent of the Arab sector, Likud won only a paltry 1.6 percent of that, less than 10,000 votes.

It certainly can do better than that. Especially considering that while the Joint List voted in the Knesset against the normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, according to polling company Statnet, 60 percent of Israel’s Arab citizens support the agreements. That’s an opening for Netanyahu, with Arab Israelis who want to be part of the burgeoning relationship with the Gulf.

Besides, Netanyahu isn’t only appealing to Arab voters in his visits to vaccination centers in Tira and Umm al-Fahm. It’s part of his much broader campaign strategy to identify himself with what is, so far, Israel’s successful COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Even if Likud doesn’t gain more Arab votes, the party can still benefit from reducing the hostility between Israeli Arabs and Netanyahu. The hope that they could play a central role in toppling him was certainly one of the main factors motivating Arab turnout in the past three elections. That failed when the opposition, led by Benny Gantz, did not take advantage of the majority it had, together with Joint List, to form a new government. Netanyahu is hoping at the very least to capitalize on this and further reduce the Arab Israeli anti-Bibi fervor.

This is just the latest stage in a strategic move to divide the Joint List, which in recent months has included an intense courtship of Mansour Abbas, leader of the United Arab List, one of the four parties constituting the Joint List. The love-fest between Netanyahu and Abbas has emphasized the Joint List’s fragility and lack of ideological homogeneity (it includes communists, Arab nationalists, Islamists and Assadists) and exacerbated existing tensions.

Open gallery view Members of the Joint List party (L-R): Mansour Abbas, Aida Touma, Ahmad Tibi, Mtanes Shehadeh, March 2020. Credit: Emil Salman

Past elections show that Arab Israelis are less inclined to vote if their various parties run separately. That’s a clear incentive for Netanyahu to try to exploit the resentments brewing between the parties and disjoint the Joint List. Who knows, if the Arab parties run separately, after the election Netanyahu may even co-opt one of them to support his coalition or vote in favor of a law granting him immunity from prosecution.

The center-left opposition has only itself to blame for Netanyahu’s bare-faced cynicism in appealing to Arab voters. Benny Gantz and his colleagues had two opportunities to try to build a coalition with the support of the Joint List following the last two elections – if they had wanted to seriously pursue the option. Once again, the center-left has lost one of its banners to the right. Last year it lost any right to call itself the peace camp when Netanyahu achieved normalization with four Arab states.

Then, when Naftali Bennett and Gideon Sa’ar became the likelier candidates to replace Netanyahu, they lost the leadership of the anyone-but-Bibi camp as well. Now Netanyahu is also stealing from them the banner of “coexistence” with Israel’s Arab minority. It doesn’t matter that this is a totally instrumental ploy, borne of Netanyahu’s struggle for political survival and in the future, perhaps even in this campaign, he will once again use anti-Arab racism for his purposes. But the fact is that right now he’s the one breaking the taboo of including Arab Israelis in the Israeli political game. Not the center-left, who had the chance to do so, and missed it.