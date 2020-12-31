Critics Call Israeli Parliament Renovation Plan Excessive and Wasteful

Environmentalists and Jerusalem activists have slammed a plan to renovate the Knesset complex, charging that it is wasteful and will damage open areas in the city.

When the plan was presented a year ago, it opened with a statement: “The construction will be built in keeping with environmental building standards and in keeping with the Knesset’s purpose – leading and being an example for all construction in Israel.”

But when the plan was presented two weeks ago to the public for objections, at the Jerusalem regional planning committee, it emerged that the Knesset is bucking the nationwide trend of limiting office space.

A string of petitions by environmental groups and Jerusalem activists revealed that the Knesset’s built-up areas would increase by more than 2.5 fold, and that 716 established trees would be removed in the process. The activists argued that the need to create “reserves” – the plan’s main justification for the expansion – is not justified, and that the plan’s intent to make the Knesset building stand out and thus not build upward would in fact create a mass of construction on the ground that would achieve the opposite effect.

Following the objections, the Knesset is supposed to conduct a new environmental survey by January 17 examining the damage to open areas, after which the plan would come back up for a vote.

A review by TheMarker raised several questions regarding the plan, which calls for clearing 73,000 meters of open space in order to build. The plan’s explanation notes, “When the Knesset was founded, it represented 620,000 citizens, and now it represents 9 million citizens – 14 times more, with the same number of Knesset members.”

The plan notes the justified need for more space for Knesset committees and a new visitors center, but given that the number of Knesset members has not actually increased, it’s not clear why it needs an extra 73,000 square meters of space at a cost of 1 billion shekels – particularly since a new building was added only in 2008.

According to the plan, the Knesset needs another 35 offices for Knesset members, various meeting rooms, four halls for permanent committees and six halls for special committees. Each committee hall also needs several offices, the plan states. None of the committees meet every day, which means that instead of using rooms for various purposes, many rooms will just be standing empty, some of them for an extended period.

The Knesset also asked to add 49,500 square meters of construction for another 1,000 parking spaces, significantly more than Jerusalem’s municipal cap for offices of this size.

“The green Knesset is supposed to be an example for the country in terms of priorities, and we see the plan as a total failure,” said attorney Chaviva Shefer, an environmental activist. She denounced the destruction of trees for undefined future needs, and noted that public institutions such as airports and hospitals also build limited parking space, with the expectation that people will arrive by public transport. “The current plan allows Knesset members to arrive with four cars each,” she stated.

Architect David Cassuto added, “The Knesset is changing from a symbol of rule to a symbol of inefficient, wasteful bureaucracy. It’s legitimate to argue that each committee needs a hall, but the many additional rooms are unnecessary. You don’t need to give each lobbyist an office,” he said.

During the hearing, board members called on the Knesset to consider using nearby office space instead of expanding. An objection submitted by a list of environmental protection and responsible construction groups noted that the British parliament in Westminster represents 66 million citizens but takes up only 112,000 square meters; when it needed to expand, the government bought nearby buildings. Likewise Washington’s Capitol Hill contains significantly less space than the proposed Knesset construction plan.