Court Orders Likud Activist to Delete Video Slandering Netanyahu Prosecutor's Son

An Israeli court ordered a Likud activist on Wednesday to delete a video she had posted to social media accusing the son of the prosecutor in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pending criminal trial of attacking a policeman. Rishon Letzion Magistrate's Court Judge Menahem Mizrahi gave the activist, Orly Lev, until Thursday to do so, and if she does not comply, he will grant Ben Ari and her family a restraining order against Lev.

During the hearing, Lev said that a man came to the demonstration outside the home of the prosecutor, Deputy Attorney General Liat Ben Ari, and "did not stop saying 'Don't curse my mother.'" Lev added that the man approached one of the protesters "and went to slap him." She claims that she was convinced that this man was Ben Ari's son, and that she was acting in good faith.

Ben Ari responded to Lev's claims: "Anyone shouting that Orly Lev is acting in good faith is unconvincing. Over the past two to three weeks, she has not stopped defaming my son with baseless accusations." The prosecutor noted that the Justice Ministry clarified to Lev the day after she uploaded the video that the man in question is not Ben Ari's son, but that the Likud activist continued her incitement, "something that led to threats against my other son as well," she said. She warned against tolerating such actions, and added that they will have consequences: "I don't know how this will end."

Ben Ari said, “I am a public servant who is trying to do my job properly.” The time has come, she said, for the court to speak out “so that other public servants know that there is someone protecting them.” The entire matter had unsettled her and her family, “and no one deserves such treatment,” she added.

Ben Ari has been assigned extra security detail, including routine vehicle inspections for bombs and sweeps by canine units, at her residence in Moshav Herut, several senior sources in law enforcement said this week. Ben Ari has been assigned a threat level of 4 out of 6, which means there is verified intelligence about an intention to attack her or her surroundings, but a senior source said that security officials expect this threat level to rise, and that the level of security to which she and her family are entitled will be adjusted accordingly.

Last week, Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit requested that the court issue an order banning Lev from continuing to accuse Ben Ari's son of attacking an officer. Mendelblit wrote that Lev kept repeating the claim and re-uploading the video making the accusation even after receiving a clarification from the Justice Ministry. Judge Hisham Abou Shehadeh granted Mendelblit’s request for a temporary restraining order, and temporarily forbade Lev from disseminating the video or referring to it on social media and in interviews.

In his request, Mendelblit wrote “Over the past few years, there has been a growing need for an integrated response on behalf of the country’s law enforcement agencies, in the various aspects of the phenomenon of harming civil servants, with the clear goal of discouraging civil servants, intimidating them, and deterring them from fulfilling their public duties.” According to the request, “The state sees its obligation to protect civil servants, their wellbeing and peace of mind and that of their families as well as their reputation.” Mendelblit noted that he only made the request for the court to intervene after no alternative tool could be found “to stop the harassment.”

In response to the request, Lev's attorneys Tali Gottlieb and Kinneret Barashi wrote that it must be rejected out of hand, and that the attorney general cannot be a party to such a case and does not have the authority to make such a request. They said that he should "remember his place, the definition of his role, the context and limits of his job and the authority to represent in different proceedings." They added that Mendelblit's hands are not necessarily clean, and that "the attorney general's baseless request represents a subculture of silencing, a subculture of sending the message that harm will come to whoever harshly criticizes the prosecution."