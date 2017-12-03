Northern Israel Hit by Rabies Outbreak Due to Jackals From Neighboring Jordan
More than 30 cases reported in Israel in the past two months, compared to 29 in the whole of 2016; feral cats and pet dogs in affected areas being given inoculation shots
While southern Israel wrestles with a spate of wolf attacks on children,...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1