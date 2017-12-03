 Northern Israel hit by rabies outbreak due to jackals from neighboring Jordan - Israel News - Haaretz - Israel News | Haaretz.com
A jackal in Mateh Yehuda.

Northern Israel Hit by Rabies Outbreak Due to Jackals From Neighboring Jordan

More than 30 cases reported in Israel in the past two months, compared to 29 in the whole of 2016; feral cats and pet dogs in affected areas being given inoculation shots

While southern Israel wrestles with a spate of wolf attacks on children,...

