Which Direction Does the Strongest Man in Israeli Politics Want to Take the Country?
Coalition whip David Bitan is Netanyahu's 'human shield' – but he's also the darling of the opposition. 'I am very democratic,' he says
Governing coalition chief David Bitan, 57, is married with two children and lives in Rishon Letzion. He is currently the most...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1