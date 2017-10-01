 Tel Aviv's architectural Brutalism: ugly, hated, but glad to be gray - Israel News - Haaretz - Israel News | Haaretz.com
The Histadrut labor federation headquarters in Tel Aviv. David Ben-Gurion was unimpressed by how expensive it was to construct. Willy Folander/Tel Aviv Jaffa Municipality Archive

Tel Aviv's Architectural Brutalism: Ugly, Hated, but Glad to Be Gray

The city's planners didn't aim for the look to be pleasing, but rather to reflect the truth. A new book about Tel Aviv's Brutalist buildings seeks to raise awareness of the architectural values and the local context on which the city was built

By
comments Print Subscribe now

“If you want me to show you the city in gray,” sang Naomi Shemer in 1966, referring to the Paris where she then lived. But her...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1