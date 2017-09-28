Racial Justice March on Yom Kippur Leaves U.S. Jews Agonizing Over Attendance or Atonement
Saturday’s March for Racial Justice in Washington will feature some progressive Jews determined to ‘pray with their feet,’ while others plan to make their voices heard in a ‘sister march’ in New York on Sunday
As Jews observe their solemn day of prayer and atonement on Saturday, thousands of others will take to the streets of Washington...
