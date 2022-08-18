Top 10

Israel, Turkey restore full ties

Abbas' '50 Holocausts' draws condemnation German Jews accuse Abbas of antisemitism A lesson on double standards

Biden pushes to seal Iran dealTehran views nuclear file through North Korean lens

Israel election: Five key questions

Man shot outside home is Israel's 65th Arab murder victim this year

Zadorov trial: Expert opinion boosts alternative theory in teen’s murder

Our brains shrank 3,000 years ago? Think again

'The 1991 Putsch', part of the Anna Desnitskaya Exhibit at the Outline Festival in Jerusalem.

Drawing Comparison Between Russia and Israel

Despite Everything, Abbas Is the Partner

The wall-to-wall condemnation of the comments by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Berlin this week caused his office to release a clarification. “The Holocaust is the most heinous crime in modern history,” it reads. “In his statement he had no intention to deny it. The crimes Abbas spoke of were the massacres perpetrated against the Palestinian people since the destruction of Palestinian society and homeland in 1948, and the permanent displacement of a majority of the Palestinian Arabs by Israeli security forces. Crimes which haven’t been resolved to this day.”

