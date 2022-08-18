Abbas' '50 Holocausts' draws condemnation ■ German Jews accuse Abbas of antisemitism ■ A lesson on double standards
The wall-to-wall condemnation of the comments by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Berlin this week caused his office to release a clarification. “The Holocaust is the most heinous crime in modern history,” it reads. “In his statement he had no intention to deny it. The crimes Abbas spoke of were the massacres perpetrated against the Palestinian people since the destruction of Palestinian society and homeland in 1948, and the permanent displacement of a majority of the Palestinian Arabs by Israeli security forces. Crimes which haven’t been resolved to this day.”
Veteran food writer Sherry Ansky talks about her new business partnership, plans to bring her specialty sandwich to the rest of the world and how a salty fish encapsulates the story of her survival