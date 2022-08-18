Haaretz Editorial

The wall-to-wall condemnation of the comments by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Berlin this week caused his office to release a clarification. “The Holocaust is the most heinous crime in modern history,” it reads. “In his statement he had no intention to deny it. The crimes Abbas spoke of were the massacres perpetrated against the Palestinian people since the destruction of Palestinian society and homeland in 1948, and the permanent displacement of a majority of the Palestinian Arabs by Israeli security forces. Crimes which haven’t been resolved to this day.”