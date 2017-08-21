One Dead, One Injured After Van Crashes Into Bus Stops in French City Marseilles
Police advised the public to avoid the Old Port area where the driver, a 35-year-old man, was arrested
At least one person was killed and another injured in Marseille on Monday when a van crashed into two bus shelters in different parts of the French city, police said.
Police advised the public to avoid the Old Port area where the driver, a 35-year-old man, was arrested.
A police source has said that the man was known to police for minor crimes and suffered from psychological issues.
"At the moment we have no information on the motives of this individual," a police official told Reuters.
The driver first hit a bus shelter around 8:15 a.m. (0615 GMT) in the 13th arrondissement - or district - in the poorer northern part of the city, before hitting a second bus shelter an hour later in the 11th arrondissement, several km (miles) south.
The incident comes as Spanish police hunt for the 22-year-old driver who ploughed a van into a crowd in Barcelona on Thursday.
