Barcelona Attack: Europe-wide Manhunt Launched for Van Driver

Police are searching for 22-year-old Moroccan-born Younes Abouyaaqoub who they believe was the driver that killed 13 people in Thursday's attack

Catalan autonomous police officers, known as Mosso d'Esquadra, detain a cuffed suspect in Ripoll during a search linked to the deadly terror attacks in Barcelona and the seaside resort of Cambrils on August 18, 2017.
The hunt for a man who drove a van down Barcelona's most famous boulevard last Thursday, killing 13 people, has been extended to other European countries, Catalan government official Joaquim Forn said on Monday. 

Police are searching for Younes Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan-born man, who they believe was the driver. 

"This person is no longer just being sought in Catalonia but in all European countries, this is an effort by European police," Forn told Catalan radio. 
Authorities could not rule out on Sunday that Abouyaaqoub had not slipped across the border into France

