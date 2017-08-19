ISIS Claims Responsibility for Knife Attack in Russian City That Wounded Eight

Eight people were injured in a knife attack in the Siberian city of Surgut, Russian media agencies reported, citing the spokesman for the local office of the Russian law enforcement committee.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"A man was running along the main streets stabbing people," TASS reported.

The law enforcement committee said on its web site "the attacker has been killed." It said the motive for the attack had not been determined.

Four of the wounded were in serious condition, Tass reported, citing regional health official Vladislav Nigmatulin.

Surgut, with a population of about 320,000, is an oil- and gas-producing center 2,100 kilometers (1,300 miles) northeast of Moscow.