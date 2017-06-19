Imam Praised for Saving Suspected London Mosque Attack Driver From Angry Mob

Community leaders are praising a local imam for restraining a mob that had surrounded the man accused of driving a van into a crowd of worshippers near Finsbury Park Mosque in London.

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud told reporters Monday that he and "other brothers" were able to prevent onlookers from beating up the suspect and held him until police arrived. The 48-year-old suspect had been surrounded by an angry crowd that is believed to have pulled him from the van used in the attack.

Mahmoud says "By God's grace, we were able to protect him from harm."

The ambulance service says nine people injured in the attack were taken to local hospitals. One man died at the scene, but it was not immediately clear whether he was killed by the attacker's actions or some other cause.