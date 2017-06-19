Paris Police Cordon Off Champs Elysees After Car-ramming Incident

A French police vehicle was hit on Monday by a car on Paris' Champs Elysees avenue and the driver was arrested, police said, adding that no officers or bystanders were injured and the situation was under control.

Police cordoned off the area only a short walk away from Elysees presidential palace and the U.S. embassy, Reuters reporters on site said.

A police Twitter account advised the public to avoid the area.

France has been on high security alert following a series of terrorist attacks in recent years, including the shooting of a policeman in an Islamic State-claimed attack on a police bus on the Champs Elysees in April.

skip - map

More details to follow ...