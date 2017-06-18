Germany's defense minister hopes to start transferring planes serving in the international coalition against ISIS from Turkey to Jordan by mid-July.

The German government decided to withdraw its refueling and reconnaissance aircraft from Turkey's Incirlik base after Turkish officials refused to let lawmakers visit the roughly 270 German troops there. They will move to Azraq, Jordan.

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen chats with soldiers during a visit of the German Armed Forces Bundeswehr at Incirlik airbase, Turkey, January 21, 2016. POOL/REUTERS

After spat with Turkey, Germany moves anti-ISIS planes to Jordan. Pictured: A German Tornado jet at Incirlik airbase in Adana, Turkey, January 21, 2016. POOL/REUTERS

Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen told Sunday's Bild am Sonntag newspaper that the refueling plane will be moved as quickly as possible after the end of June and should be back in service in the second half of July.

Von der Leyen says moving the six Tornado reconnaissance planes will take two months, from August to September. Those planes should be fully back in service from October.