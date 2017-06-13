Several Wounded in Shooting at Train Station in Munich During Police Check

One suspect arrested

An ambulance stands near a subway station in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Several people were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting early Tuesday at a Munich subway station, police said. Munich police spokesman Marcus da Gloria Martins said a female police officer sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head in the incident at the Unterfoehring subway station. The suspect was seriously injured by gunfire, he said.
An ambulance stands near a subway station in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Sven Hoppe/AP

Several people, including one female police officer, have been wounded in a shooting at a train station in a suburb of Munich and one suspect has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred on the platform of Unterfoehring train station in a north-eastern suburb of Munich after a suspect pulled out a gun when asked for identification.

Police added that the station had been evacuated and that the situation was "under control."

A spokeswoman for the Munich police said there was no evidence to indicate that the shooting was a terrorist incident.

