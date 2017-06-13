Several Wounded in Shooting at Train Station in Munich During Police Check
One suspect arrested
Several people, including one female police officer, have been wounded in a shooting at a train station in a suburb of Munich and one suspect has been arrested, police said Tuesday.
The shooting occurred on the platform of Unterfoehring train station in a north-eastern suburb of Munich after a suspect pulled out a gun when asked for identification.
Police added that the station had been evacuated and that the situation was "under control."
A spokeswoman for the Munich police said there was no evidence to indicate that the shooting was a terrorist incident.
