Relative of Syria's Assad Is an Asylum Seeker in a German Refugee Camp

A relative of Syrian President Bashar Assad is living in refugee camp in northwestern Germany and has applied for asylum, local officials said on Monday.

The woman is the widow of one of Assad's cousins, said Ralf Holtsteige, who heads the public order office in Warendorf.

Her application for asylum was refused but she has lodged a complaint against the decision, he said.

"We do not know the grounds for the application," he said.

She has been repeatedly treated with hostility by her fellow countrymen while staying in refugee accommodation.

