John Oliver Blasts the Absurdity of British Politics and Offers His Own Plan for Brexit 2.0
The British comedian on the U.K. general election and the intergalactic spacelord who can save the country
John Oliver is very concerned about the state of affairs in his native Britain. So much so that in this week’s edition of “Last Week Tonight,” he tried to help the country dig itself out of the hole Prime Minister Theresa May and her Conservative Party put it in after a snap election that left the government heavily weakened ahead of the talks on the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union (aka the Brexit talks, commencing June 19).
Oliver’s “Brexit II” video lampoons the "joke candidates" in the last British elections; whether the country should pursue a “hard” or “soft” Brexit; using a Border Collie to demonstrate the pitfalls of border negotiations in Northern Ireland; why pet passport talks could drag on for months; and – best of all – the person who should lead Britain’s negotiating team at the Brexit talks over the next 20 months.
And after viewing that, you’re going to have to read this:
And these tweets, about the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) that is now propping up the ailing Conservative Party so it has a parliamentary majority:
And finally, here’s your chance to relive the vicious dogfight between Labour's Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May that was the U.K. general election 2017:
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now