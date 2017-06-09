Britain's May Announces She Will Form Government Day After Losing Parliamentary Majority

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that she will form a government on Friday, a day after losing a parliamentary majority in a snap election.

May had earlier met with Queen Elizabeth to ask for permission to form a government.

Confident of securing a sweeping victory, May had called the snap election to strengthen her hand in the European Union divorce talks. But in one of the most sensational nights in British electoral history, a resurgent Labour Party denied her an outright win, throwing the country into political turmoil as no clear winner emerged.

European Union leaders expressed fears that May's shock loss of her majority would delay the Brexit talks, due to begin on June 19, and so raise the risk of negotiations failing.

May's Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn, once written off by his opponents as a no-hoper, said May should step down and he wanted to form a minority government.

