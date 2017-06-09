Britain's May Announces She Will Form Government Day After Losing Parliamentary Majority

In one of the most sensational nights in British electoral history, a resurgent Labour Party denied May an outright win, throwing the country into political turmoil as no clear winner emerged

comments Print Subscribe now
Britain's Primer Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street on her way to Buckingham Palace after Britain's election in London, Britain June 9, 2017
Britain's Primer Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street on her way to Buckingham Palace after Britain's election in London, Britain June 9, 2017 HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that she will form a government on Friday, a day after losing a parliamentary majority in a snap election.

May had earlier met with Queen Elizabeth to ask for permission to form a government.

Confident of securing a sweeping victory, May had called the snap election to strengthen her hand in the European Union divorce talks. But in one of the most sensational nights in British electoral history, a resurgent Labour Party denied her an outright win, throwing the country into political turmoil as no clear winner emerged.

European Union leaders expressed fears that May's shock loss of her majority would delay the Brexit talks, due to begin on June 19, and so raise the risk of negotiations failing.

May's Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn, once written off by his opponents as a no-hoper, said May should step down and he wanted to form a minority government.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral