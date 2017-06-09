Theresa May to Seek Permission to Form Government After Losing Majority

British Prime Minister Theresa May plans to seek permission from Queen Elisabeth to form a government after losing her parliamentary majority in Thursday's snap election.

According to the BBC, she would like to establish a coalition with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party. Sky News reported that the party is interested in cooperating with May. DUP members oppose LGBT rights and abortions and deny global warming.

May is expected to give a speech on Friday. At first pundits thought that she would announce her resignation following the Conservatives' loss of the majority in parliament, but reports that she is set to meet with the Queen make this less likely.

May faced calls to quit on Friday after her election gamble to win a stronger mandate backfired as she lost her parliamentary majority, throwing British politics into turmoil and potentially disrupting Brexit negotiations.

Britain's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at Labour Party headquarters in central London on June 9, 2017. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP

May was unable to get the 326 seats her Conservative party needs for an outright majority.

May's rival, British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, said it was time for the prime minister to stand down after election results indicated she had lost votes, support and the confidence of voters.

"This election was called in order for the prime minister to gain a large majority in order for her to assert her authority," he said in London.

"If there is a message from tonight's results, it's this: the prime minister called this election because she wanted a mandate," Corbyn said. "Well the mandate she's got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence."

Meanwhile, the Labour Party announced it will put itself forward to lead a minority government.

May has signaled she will use her right as incumbent to make the first attempt to form a government, but it is unclear whether she will have the necessary support to do so.

"We'll put ourselves forward to serve the country and form a minority government and the reason for that is I don't think the Conservative Party is stable, I don't think the prime minister is stable. I don't want to be derogatory but I think she is a lame duck prime minister," Labour's finance spokesman John McDonnell told BBC Radio.

McDonnell also said Labour would not do a coalition deal with any other party.