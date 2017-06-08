Jeremy Corbyn vs. Theresa May: U.K. Heads to the Polls

Polling stations opened across the U.K. Thursday morning in an election for the House of Commons. The Conservative Party leader, Prime Minister Theresa May, called for general elections in April in order to secure a mandate for her vision of a Tory Brexit deal after the nation voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Labour leader and May's leading rival, Jeremy Corbyn, was still trailing by varying margins in final opinion polls.

May was criticized for lackluster campaigning and two deadly attacks turned the election into a debate about national security. May says the Conservatives will build a "stronger, fairer and more prosperous Britain," while Corbyn says he would govern "for the many, not the few."

Here are the latest updates, analyses and opinions:

12:58 P.M. Last minute polls give May a 4- to 13-point lead, according to British news outlets.

If May pulls a 10-point win, the Tories will have a 74-seat majority – the largest the Conservatives have secured since the days of Margaret Thatcher, according to The Independent. (Haaretz)

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

12:20 Opinion: P.M. Terror isn’t the U.K.’s greatest threat, nor will it determine Thursday’s election

We can prepare for an election post-mortem that will be even more bitter than the campaign. Terror has left Britain bloodied yet unbowed, but the next government, shuffling towards Brexit, will have to reunite a country left suspicious, confused and divided over its future direction. (Daniella Peled) Full story here

12:05 P.M. Why many British Jews are still voting for Corbyn's Labour

“You get it again and again when talking to Jewish voters,” says one Labour activist. “They say we could never vote for Labour as long as Jeremy Corbyn is the leader, and when I tell them I’m a Jew as well, they ask if I’m not ashamed to be canvassing for him.” (Anshell Pfeffer) Full story here

12:00 P.M. Analysis: Why are pollsters all over the place?

No one is predicting a Labour parliamentary majority – but there's one scenario in which Jeremy Corbyn could beat Theresa May and become prime minister. (Anshel Pfeffer) Full story here

9:10 A.M. Analysis: United Kingdom's accidental election between accidental leaders

No one could have predicted a matchup as bizarre as the one staged by Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn ahead of Thursday’s United Kingdom election. It's no surprise this campaign has gone wildly off script. (Anshel Pfeffer) Full story here

7:00 A.M. Polls across the U.K. open

Polling stations opened across Britain on Thursday for national elections, amid heightened security worries following a series of terror attacks in what one senior police official described as "unprecedented times."

The public is being asked to be alert and to report concerns to police as voters choose 650 lawmakers for the House of Commons. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D'Orsi acknowledged concerns about Thursday's general election. (AP)