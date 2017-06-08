EU Commits $92 Million to UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees

The European Union has committed 82 million euros ($92 million) to fund the United Nations' agency supporting Palestinian refugees in 2017, the EU said Wednesday.

The EU's funding to the 2017 budget of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East will cover the agency's essential services such as education, health care, relief and social services.

The funding will help pay the salaries of 32,000 local UNRWA staff, many of whom are Palestinian refugees, and contribute to the costs of 700 UNRWA schools and 140 UNRWA health-care centres.

The EU also signed an agreement to continue supporting UNRWA in the 2017-2020 period.

The UN agency provides education to 500,000 Palestinian refugee children and health care to 3.5 million Palestinians.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close