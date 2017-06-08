Two Manchester Kosher Eateries Set on Fire in What Police Term 'anti-Semitic Hate Crimes'
Firebomb thrown at Taam restaurant and flammable liquid poured into JS restaurant in two separate but seemingly related incidents
Two arson attacks on kosher restaurants in Manchester, northwestern England, are "anti-Semitic hate crimes," according to local police.
The attacks, which police believe are linked, took place in the northern neighborhood of Prestwich within five days of each other, the latest on Tuesday, the London-based Jewish Chronicle reported.
On Friday night, two people threw a firebomb at the Taam restaurant in an attack caught on surveillance camera. The firebomb failed to ignite, leading one of the attackers to throw a stone through the establishment’s front window.
Early on Tuesday morning, unknown attackers forced open a window at the JS restaurant and poured in flammable liquid, which they ignited. The fire was put out after over an hour, causing no serious damage.
Police said they have increased patrols in the area.
