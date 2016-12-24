German Christmas Market Attacker Pledged Allegiance to ISIS in Video

The Berlin Christmas market attacker pledged his allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and called for Islamic State supporters to take revenge of "crusaders" bombing Muslims, a video posted on Amaq news agency showed.

"My message to crusaders bombing Muslims everyday... Their blood will not go in vain. We are a nation behind them and will take revenge for them," he said.

skip - Anis Amri

"I call on my Muslim brothers everywhere... Those in Europe, kill the crusader pigs, each person to their own ability."

The 24-year-old Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri was killed by police in Milan, Italy on Friday during a shootout with police. German authorities had been searching for him since Wednesday when he rammed a truck into an outdoor Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and wounding dozens.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack and an Israeli woman was identified among the dead.