German Christmas Market Attacker Pledged Allegiance to ISIS in Video
Anis Amri also called for revenge against 'crusaders' in footage released by ISIS-affiliated media.
The Berlin Christmas market attacker pledged his allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and called for Islamic State supporters to take revenge of "crusaders" bombing Muslims, a video posted on Amaq news agency showed.
"My message to crusaders bombing Muslims everyday... Their blood will not go in vain. We are a nation behind them and will take revenge for them," he said.
"I call on my Muslim brothers everywhere... Those in Europe, kill the crusader pigs, each person to their own ability."
The 24-year-old Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri was killed by police in Milan, Italy on Friday during a shootout with police. German authorities had been searching for him since Wednesday when he rammed a truck into an outdoor Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and wounding dozens.
ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack and an Israeli woman was identified among the dead.
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now