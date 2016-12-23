Plane With 118 on Board Hijacked From Libya, Lands in Malta, Report Says
Airbus A320 was flying inside Libya when two hijackers threatened to blow it up, diverting it Mediterranean island.
An airliner on an internal flight in Libya was hijacked and diverted to Malta where it landed on Friday, Maltese media reported.
The Airbus A320 was flying inside Libya for state-owned airline Afriqiyah Airways with 118 people aboard, the reports said. The two hijackers had threatened to blow the plane up, outlets including the Times of Malta reported.
The tiny Mediterranean island of Malta is about 500 km (300 miles) north of the Libyan coast.
Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted: "Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM".
