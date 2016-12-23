Berlin Market Attacker Reportedly Killed in Shootout With Police in Italy

A man believed to be the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack was killed in a shoot-out in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan on Friday, a security source told Reuters.

German police were looking for an asylum-seeker from Tunisia after finding an identity document under the driver's seat of a truck that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market and killed 12 people, officials and security sources said on Wednesday.

German authorities are offering a reward of 100,000 euros for anyone who supplies information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in the attack.

Ralf Jaeger, interior minister of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, said the man appeared to have arrived in Germany in July 2015 and his asylum application had been rejected.

He seemed to have used different names and had been identified by security agencies as being in contact with an Islamist network. The man had mainly lived in Berlin since February, but was recently in NRW, Jaeger said.

The man had been considered a potential threat by security authorities since November. After being turned down for asylum, he should have been deported but could not be returned to Tunisia because his documents were missing, added Jaeger.

A German security official told CNN that Amri had been arrested with forged documents in Friedrichshafen in southern Germany in August. He was on his way to Italy, but a judge released him, CNN reported. The suspect drew the attention of the German police because he was looking for a gun.

Amri's father and security officials told a Tunisian radio station on Wednesday that the suspect had left the country seven years ago as an illegal immigrant, and spent four and a half years in an Italian prison after being convicted of arson for torching a school.

The 24-year-old suspect is described as being 1.78 meters (5' 8") tall and weighs 75 kilograms (165 pounds) with black hair and brown eyes. The authorities are calling on the public to remain vigilant, as he is considered violent and armed.