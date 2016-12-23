Putin Orders Crackdown on Black Market Moonshine

The number of deaths claimed by methylated spirit in Russian Siberian city of Irkutsk reached 72 on Thursday, dozens of people remained in hospitals after drinking bath oil according to local health officials.

The mass poisoning in Irkutsk, a hard scrabble city around 2,600 miles (4,000 km) east of Moscow, is the worst of its kind in Russian history and has prompted nationwide condemnation.

Russia President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday demanded restrictions on the sale of surrogate alcohol and asked ministers to draft tighter rules for the production and sale of drinks, perfumes and other liquids with more than 25 percent alcohol content as well as medicines containing ethanol.

Up to 12 million, mostly poor, Russians are estimated to use cheap surrogate spirits, many produced in illegal facilities. A two-year economic slump has pushed more people into poverty.

Those who died in Irkutsk had swigged a bath oil called 'Hawthorn' whose label advertised an ethanol content of 93 percent.

Investigators said bootleggers had been selling the product for a long time without any instances of poisoning, but that the fatal batch was contaminated by methanol, a toxic chemical found in cleaning materials and paint stripper.

Irkutsk officials said some of the victims are still unidentified and their bodies remain unclaimed.

Russia's top investigator Alexander Bastrykhin flew to Irkutsk this week to take charge of an operation that has searched more than 1,500 points of sale and confiscated 6,500 litres of sprits, according to the Investigative Committee.

Twelve people have been detained according to the committee.