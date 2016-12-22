Why Didn't the Swedes Mobilize to Save Holocaust Hero Raoul Wallenberg?

The very belated confirmation of the death of the Swedish diplomat raises new questions about economic and political interests – of the Swedish government and of his family – that may explain why the affair was not settled 70 years ago.

comments Print Subscribe now

A few weeks ago, the death was announced in Sweden of a person who almost certainly died decades ago. The individual in question,...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral