Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Mocks, Impersonates Trump in Leaked Video

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull may be watching a bit too much "Saturday Night Live," after he was recorded making fun of U.S. President Donald Trump in an event with journalists that was meant to be off the record, according to Nine News.

"The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls," said Turnbull, impersonating Trump in footage that was leaked to Nine's political editor Laurie Oakes, who did not attend the event and therefore felt no need to adhere to its traditional confidentiality.

skip - Turnbull

There's a political drama unfolding, over the leaking of a speech by Malcolm Turnbull, mocking Donald Trump. A @LaurieOakes EXCLUSIVE #9News pic.twitter.com/U6WrfdueNO — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) June 15, 2017

"We are winning so much, we are winning, we are winning like we have never won before," Turnbull said, channeling you-know-who.

Turnbull's most-laughed-at jab came when he alluded to the investigation into Trump's connections to Russia. "I have this Russian guy ... believe me, it's true, it is true," said the prime minister, continuing his impersonation but minus an American accent.

President Trump's first interactions with Turnbull were less than friendly, following a January phone call Trump said "was the worst call by far," from among conversations with four other world leaders.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

The U.S. president was highly critical of a deal between Australia and the Obama administration that would see the Americans accept hundreds of refugees interned on Australia's Nauru and Manus islands.