Saudi Arabia Soccer Team Blasted for Ignoring Moment of Silence for London Terror Victims

Australians take to Twitter over disrespect ahead of World Cup qualifying match in Adelaide

comments Print Subscribe now
Saudi soccer team fails to observe moment of silent for victims of London terror attack YouTube

Saudi Arabia's national soccer team is being criticized for ignoring a moment of silence in memory of the two Australians killed in the terrorist attack in London, the Guardian reported on Thursday.

A video of the pitch during the lead-up to the game, a World Cup qualifier match that took place in Adelaide, Australia, showed the Australian team lining up and standing in silence, while the Saudis continued to jog and take positions ahead of the game.  

The Guardian reported that one of the Saudi team members, Salman al-Faraj, seemed to have been observing the moment of silence.  

Several Australians took the Twitter to criticize the Saudis:

The Australians beat the Saudis 3-2.

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral