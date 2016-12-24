Taiwan Official Apologizes for Nazi-themed High-school Performance

Taiwan's education minister apologized Saturday after a recent Nazi-themed performance by high school students sparked outrage, state-run media reported.

During a recent school festival in Hsinchu City, some students wore Nazi uniforms in a parade and raised their arms in "Sieg Heil" salutes, the Central News Agency reported.

Presidential Office requests accountability for Nazi display (students sparked outrage for Nazi cosplay) https://t.co/jWKM2ylahh pic.twitter.com/6kzwsnsELR — Focus Taiwan (@Focus_Taiwan) December 24, 2016

"I deeply apologize for this," Education Minister Pan Wen-chung said after the incident was widely reported in local media and countries, including Israel and Germany, expressed concerns.

"We strongly condemn this tasteless occurrence and call on the Taiwanese authorities ... to initiate educational programs which would introduce the meaning of the Holocaust and teach its history," Asher Yarden, the representative of the Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, said in a statement.

"We are deeply disappointed that this took place in Taiwan, where International Holocaust Remembrance Day has been marked for the first time less than a year ago," Yarden said.

The German Institute Taipei said it was shocked to see the display of Nazi symbols and uniforms during the school event.

"It is unfortunate that the students were apparently not aware that these Nazi [symbols] were of human contempt and oppression," the institute said.