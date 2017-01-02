Venezuelan Jews Barred From Immigrating to Israel Because 'They Don't Belong to a Jewish Community'
Despite evidence, Ministry of Interior claims applicants – suffering from shortages in food and medication – haven’t been engaged enough in Jewish life.
Nine Venezuelan converts, said to be facing extraordinary difficulties as the situation in their country deteriorates, have been told they cannot immigrate...
