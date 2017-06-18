Gunmen Attack Mali Resort Popular With Western Expats

A luxury resort popular with Western expatriates outside Mali's capital Bamako came under attack by gunmen on Sunday, a spokesman at the Security Ministry said.

He had no further details of the attack on Le Campement resort in Dougourakoro, to the east of the capital Bamako, but said it was still going on.

skip - A map showing Dougourakoro, east of Mali's capital Bamako in West Africa

