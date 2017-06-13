Shots Fired at Munich Subway Station During Police Check

German police said shots were fired at a subway station in a suburb of Munich on Tuesday.

According to Bild, one person was wounded.

Munich police spokesman Michael Riehlein told The Associated Press that the incident occurred when police were carrying out a check at the Unterfoehring subway station.

He said that a weapon was fired during the check but could not immediately say whether it was fired by police or by a suspect.

He said he had no immediate reports of injuries but that ambulances were being sent to the scene.

A local radio station cited police as saying that terrorism is most likely not a factor in the incident.