93 Killed in Red Army Choir Plane Crash en Route to Syria

A Russian military plane carrying 93 people, including dozens of Red Army Choir members, crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday morning. There were no survivors, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.

The ministry said one of its TU-154 planes had disappeared from radar screens at 5:25 A.M. local time, two minutes after taking off from Adler in southern Russia, where it had stopped to refuel from Moscow, en route to Syria.

skip - The Alexandrov military band in 2009.

The Alexandrov military band in 2009. DjukiNew1957 / YouTube

An unnamed ministry source told Russian news agencies that those on board had almost no chance of surviving and that no life rafts had been found. Interfax cited another unnamed source as saying the plane had not sent an SOS signal.

The jet, a Soviet-era design first introduced in the 1970s, had been carrying 84 passengers and eight crew members, Major-General Igor Konashenkov, a ministry spokesman told reporters.

At least 60 were members of the Red Army Choir, also known as the Alexandrov Ensemble, who were being flown out to Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria to entertain troops in the run-up to the New Year.

skip - Where is Sochi?

Nine Russian reporters had also been on board as well as military servicemen.

Konashenkov said fragments of the plane had been found at a depth of about 70 meters (yards) in the Black Sea about 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) off the coast near the resort city of Sochi.

"The search operation is continuing," said Konashenkov. "Four ships, five helicopters and a drone are working in the area," he said, saying a military commission had flown to Sochi to look into what happened.

The Interfax news agency cited an unnamed source in the emergency services as saying about six bodies had already been recovered from the sea.

Russia's RIA news agency, citing an unidentified security source, said preliminary information indicated that the plane had crashed because of a technical malfunction or a pilot error. Another source told Russian agencies that the possibility of terrorism had been ruled out. The weather had been good.

According to the defense ministry's list of passengers, Elizaveta Glinka, a member of the president's advisory human rights council, was on the plane. Her mobile phone was switched off when Reuters called her on Sunday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Sunday it was too early to say what had caused the crash. Russian President Vladimir Putin was being kept constantly informed of the latest developments, Peskov said.

Russian military investigators said in a statement they had opened a criminal investigation into the crash.

The Kremlin said Putin expressed his deepest condolences to those who had lost loved ones in the crash and ordered Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to head a government investigatory commission into the crash.

The incident marks the fourth time a Russian aircraft crashed in the last two months.

On Monday, a Russian military plane carrying 32 passengers and seven crew members crashed in northeast Siberia as it tried to make an emergency landing.

Russian news agencies reported that nobody had been killed in the incident, but said 32 people had been airlifted to hospital, 16 of whom were in serious condition.

High winds may have forced the Ilyushin Il-18 to make an emergency landing, a local official was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

Earlier in December, a Russian Su-33 warplane crashed while landing on the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean. The pilot ejected from the plane to safety. Another Russian warplane, a Mig-29K, crashed trying to land on the Admiral Kuznetsov in mid-November.