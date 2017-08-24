Trump Retweets Race-baiting Meme
Donald Trump began Thursday morning benignly enough with a tweet asking Senate and House Republican leaders to tie debt ceiling legislation to Veterans Affairs bill. His second tweet, however, was retweet of a meme from an account named Jerry Travone, a self-proclaimed, "YouTube actor, political junkie and proud Trump supporter."
The meme showed four photos of Donald Trump's image slowly eclipsing an black and white image of former president Barack Obama, under the caption, "The best eclipse ever."
Trump followed that tweet up with an attack on the media writing, "The Fake News is now complaining about my different types of back to back speeches. Well, their was Afghanistan (somber), the big Rally...(enthusiastic, dynamic and fun) and the American Legion - V.A. (respectful and strong).To bad the Dems have no one who can change tones!"
