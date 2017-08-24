Michigan Jewish Agency's Building Evacuated After Bomb Threat

A bomb threat called in to a Jewish agency in Ann Arbor, Michigan, forced the evacuation of the building.

The caller to the Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County on Tuesday morning said there would be an explosion in the building in 20 minutes, the MLive news website reported, citing Ann Arbor police. The caller, who had a male voice, did not make any other specific threats and did not threaten the Jewish community specifically.

More than 100 clients and staff were in the office when the receptionist received the threat. The agency is located in an office building, which was evacuated. Police determined there were no explosives there.

A bomb threat was emailed to Brandeis University near Boston on Wednesday, and reopened its campus the following day. In May, a bomb threat was called into the Hebrew Day School located at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor. No bomb was found.