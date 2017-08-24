Brandeis University Reopens After Email Bomb Threat

Brandeis University reopened its campus following an email bomb threat.

The suburban Boston campus closed Wednesday morning after the university received the threat. People on campus were moved to a secure facility and anyone not on campus was told not to enter.

After law enforcement surveyed the campus and declared it safe, the university reopened in the afternoon.

A statement from the university said the source of the threat is still under investigation. The statement did not specify whether the threat directed at the nonsectarian Jewish school was anti-Semitic in nature.

“The Brandeis campus has been re-opened after a check of buildings by public safety personnel following a bomb threat received earlier today,” the statement said.

