U.S. Science Envoy Sends Hidden 'I-M-P-E-A-C-H' Message in Resignation Letter to Trump

A science envoy quit the State Department on Wednesday in protest at President Donald Trump, spelling out a special message in his resignation letter: The first letter in the seven paragraphs spelled out the word "I-M-P-E-A-C-H."

The Washington Post reported that renewable energy expert Daniel Kammen quit, citing Trump's response to the violence in Charlottesville on August 12 as the final straw.

"My decision to resign is in response to your attacks on core values of the constitution," Kammen wrote. "Your failure to condemn white supremacists and neo-Nazis has domestic and international ramifications.

"Acts and words matter,” Kammen added. “To continue in my role under your administration would be inconsistent with the principles of the United States Oath of Allegiance to which I adhere.”

Kammen also announced his resignation on Twitter, albeit without the use of secret codes.

Mr. President, I am resigning as Science Envoy. Your response to Charlottesville enables racism, sexism, & harms our country and planet. pic.twitter.com/eWzDc5Yw6t — Daniel M Kammen (@dan_kammen) August 23, 2017

Kammen was appointed to the State Department while President Barack Obama was still in the White House, in February 2016. The Washington Post added that Kammen is an energy professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

Kammen's resignation is the second in the space of a week to contain an angry message. In their resignation letter last week, members of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities used the opportunity to embed the word "R-E-S-I-S-T" through the letters at the start of their paragraphs.

Their stinging letter also contained the rebuke: “Your values are not American values. We must be better than this. We are better than this. If this is not clear to you, then we call on you to resign your office, too.”