Brandeis University Closes Campus Wednesday After Email Threat

Brandeis University closed its campus on Wednesday following an email threat, the Massachusetts institution announced. The nature of the threats was unclear.

University spokesman Jarret Bencks wrote in an email to JTA that the school is working with law enforcement to investigate the threat, which he did not specify.

“In light of emailed threats received this morning and with an abundance of caution, we have determined to close the Brandeis campus to all faculty and non-essential personnel until public safety personnel can assure our community that there is no longer a threat,” the university said in an email sent to students Wednesday morning.

“Residential students currently on campus will be relocated temporarily to the playing fields,” it added.

We will post updates on social media and the university website as new information becomes available. https://t.co/8RQ1sSJbrC — Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) August 23, 2017

UPDATE: Campus buildings are being checked to assure that all community members have left. — Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) August 23, 2017

Bencks wrote that the campus, located in suburban Boston, will be reopened once law enforcement confirms there is no threat.

Some four hours after the threat was announced and the campus closed, the liberal arts university issued an update on its website.

"The students on campus are safe and in a secured indoor location where they are being provided food and drinks. The rest of campus will remain closed for the day," it stated.

"Please do not come to campus if you are not already here. Public safety personnel continue to check all campus buildings and the campus will be reopened when confirmed safe. We will send updates and post on social media and the university website as new information becomes available."