Millions of Americans Tolerate neo-Nazi Views, Poll Finds

With the United States still reeling from the recent violent events in Charlottesville, Virginina, a new poll has shown that almost one out of 10 Americans support neo-Nazi ideology.

A full 9 percent of the respondents surveyed in ABC News/Washington Post's poll last week said that it was acceptable to hold neo-Nazi views.

This figure, applied to the entire U.S. population, is equivalent to approximately 22 million American neo-Nazi sympathizers.

Thirty-nine percent of those surveyed believe that the so-called "alt-right" white nationalist movement holds neo-Nazi views, while 10 percent voiced their support for the alt-right.

However, 83 percent said that neo-Nazi views were unacceptable, with 72 percent saying they strongly believe this, while eight percent had no opinion.

The survey also found that while President Donald Trump's approval rating is low, the approval to his response to the events in Charlottesville is even lower.

There was no change to Trump's 37-percent overall approval rating since July's results, but only 28 percent of respondents said they approved his response to Charlottesville. (Trump's overall disapproval rating remains at 58 percent.)

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions about his response to the violence, injuries and deaths at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, New York, U.S., August 15, 2017. KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

Of the respondends to the survey, which was conducted by telephone with over 1,000 adults across the country, 33 percent were Democrats, 22 percent were Republicans and 42 percent identified as independent.