Fox News' Tucker Carlson Praises Trump for Looking Straight at the Eclipse Without Glasses
Fox News' most watched host insists Trump staring at the sun without protective glasses was 'perhaps the most impressive thing any president has ever done'
U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines around the world when he looked at the total eclipse from the Truman balcony of the White House without wearing his protective glasses. The image of Trump standing next to his wife and son, who were wearing glasses, immediately sparked thousands of internet memes, including many regarding how Fox News and other perceived Trump apologists might frame the event.
Fox's Tucker Carlson may have gotten in on the joke when he said – in what appeared to be in all seriousness – that Trump staring at the sun without glasses was "perhaps the most impressive thing any president has ever done."
Prior to Carlson's on-air comments, one Twitter user made a mock-up of how Carlson might present the event – and was not too far off from reality.
"It is good the president is blind now" and "Trump's other senses are about to get MUCH stronger," comedy writer Jason O. Gilbert wrote on Twitter.
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now