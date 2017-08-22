Responding to Trump, Taliban Vows to 'Continue Jihad' Against U.S. Soldiers in Afghanistan

Taliban spokesperson responds Trump's announcement that he will deploy additional troops to Afghanistan

An Afghan man reads a local newspaper with photo of the U.S. President Donald Trump in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Rahmat Gul/AP

 A spokesman for the Afghan Taliban condemned on Tuesday U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that he will keep American troops in Afghanistan with no set timetable for withdrawal.

"Instead of continuing of war in Afghanistan, Americans should have thought about withdrawing their soldiers from Afghanistan," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement issued hours after Trump's televised speech on U.S. policy in Afghanistan and South Asia.

Mujahid said "as long as there is even one American solder in our country", the Islamist insurgents would "continue our jihad."

