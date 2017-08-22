Responding to Trump, Taliban Vows to 'Continue Jihad' Against U.S. Soldiers in Afghanistan

A spokesman for the Afghan Taliban condemned on Tuesday U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that he will keep American troops in Afghanistan with no set timetable for withdrawal.

"Instead of continuing of war in Afghanistan, Americans should have thought about withdrawing their soldiers from Afghanistan," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement issued hours after Trump's televised speech on U.S. policy in Afghanistan and South Asia.

Mujahid said "as long as there is even one American solder in our country", the Islamist insurgents would "continue our jihad."

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close