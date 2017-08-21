Bill Maher: U.S. Today Is Trump's 'Totalitarian Tourettes' vs Left's 'Anti-free Speech Brigade'

Bill Maher, the often controversial HBO poltical satirist, shredded both the left and right of American politics on the most recent episode of his highly rated HBO show "Real Time." Maher slammed both sides of the political spectrum for what he sees as rising censorship on both sides as free speech continues to be attacked in American society.

"Sometimes bipartisanship isn't the solution, it's the problem," began Maher.

"You might be surprised at how many times the far-left and the far-right, otherwise known as the right, actually work together to make a problem worse. For example, they both resist globalization. The far-left because they can exploit workers; the far-right because their country music station switched to Mexican," Maher continued.



"Right and left have bonded in believing 9/11 was an inside job. Somehow a leftist like Oliver Stone and a wannabe dictator like Donald Trump both think Putin is a great guy," he concluded.

