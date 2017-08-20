Jon Stewart Breaks Silence, Blasts neo-Nazis and Trump's Charlottesville Response

Jon Stewart had some tough words for Donald Trump and white nationalists during a surprise appearance at Dave Chappelle's Radio City Music Hall show over the weekend.

"Music and words and art is a power that can extinguish a Tiki torch," Stewart began.

"It wasn't so much that there were Nazis. It was really the reaction by certain presidents," Stewart continued, slamming Trump's response saying that there was "many sides" to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

skip - Jon Stewart on Trump's Charlottesville Reaction: "He Is a Terrible Person" | THR News

Jon Stewart on Trump's Charlottesville Reaction: "He Is a Terrible Person" THR News

"There are two sides? Motherfucker? Two sides! I believe they are called the Allied powers and the Axis powers, and we used to be with the Allied powers. This motherfucker signed a treaty that I don't think any of us know about."

Stewart concluded in remarks that were reported by the New York Times' Sopan Deb in a series of tweets., "I don't think everybody who likes him is a Nazi, but everybody who is a Nazi sure does seem to like him."

skip - Stewart

1st part of what Stewart had to say tonight: "It wasn’t so much that there were Nazis. It was really the reaction by certain presidents." pic.twitter.com/77LjBsDH1y — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 18, 2017 More from Jon Stewart tonight, where he says Trump's tweet at him 4 years ago was a "white supremacist trope." pic.twitter.com/DxMrOxPsCT — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 18, 2017 Stewart on Obama becoming POTUS: "It would be like in World War 2, if Franklin Roosevelt lost a presidential election to Gaydolf Shitler." pic.twitter.com/1oG0UYisKb — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 18, 2017

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close