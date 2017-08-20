Jon Stewart Breaks Silence, Blasts neo-Nazis and Trump's Charlottesville Response

'I don't think everybody who likes [Trump] is a Nazi, but everybody who is a Nazi sure does seem to like him,' says the former Comedy Central host

In this Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, comedian Jon Stewart performs at the 9th Annual Stand Up For Heroes event, in New York. HBO is scrapping a web-delivered satirical project it was developing with Stewart
In this Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, comedian Jon Stewart performs at the 9th Annual Stand Up For Heroes event, in New York.

Jon Stewart had some tough words for Donald Trump and white nationalists during a surprise appearance at Dave Chappelle's Radio City Music Hall show over the weekend.

"Music and words and art is a power that can extinguish a Tiki torch," Stewart began.

"It wasn't so much that there were Nazis. It was really the reaction by certain presidents," Stewart continued, slamming Trump's response saying that there was "many sides" to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.  

"There are two sides? Motherfucker? Two sides! I believe they are called the Allied powers and the Axis powers, and we used to be with the Allied powers. This motherfucker signed a treaty that I don't think any of us know about."

Stewart concluded in remarks that were reported by the New York Times' Sopan Deb in a series of tweets., "I don't think everybody who likes him is a Nazi, but everybody who is a Nazi sure does seem to like him."

