Steve Bannon Tells Conservative Outlet: The Trump Presidency That We Fought for Is Over

WASHINGTON - Hours after being dismissed from the White House, Steve Bannon on Friday returned to work for Breitbart, the far-right news website he edited prior to joining Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The website announced in a prominent news article that Bannon returned to its ranks as executive director and chaired its' evening editorial meeting.

Bannon also spoke to the conservative Weekly Standard outlet, telling them that "the Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over," adding that his dismissal from the White House will make it "much harder" for Trump to advance on "the path forward on things like economic nationalism and immigration."

The article labeled Bannon as a "populist hero" and stated that the website and the "movement" behind it will get stronger with Bannon back as a senior editor, after a year of absence during which he worked for Trump.

"WAR," tweeted one of the site's editors, Joel Pollak, who published a piece questioning whether Trump would now move in a more moderate direction with Bannon out of the White House.

"Steve Bannon personified the Trump agenda," Pollak wrote.

Bannon's Friday dismissal ended the turbulent tenure of a rabble-rousing conservative media entrepreneur and political activist who was a darling of Trump's base.

Over the past few months, Bannon has clashed with a number of the president's top advisers, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner and National Security Adviser HR McMaster. In recent weeks it was reported that Trump had begun to suspect that Bannon was "a leaker," and that he was responsible for damaging stories against other White House officials that appeared in the press.