Zuckerberg Cites Jewish Heritage in Facebook Anti-hate Action

The mustering of neo-Nazis and white supremacists at Charlottesville on August 12 has caused some Jews not normally known for foregrounding that part of the identity to do so. Trump consigliere Michael Cohen did so on Twitter, trying to defend himself from charges of racism-by-association. Now Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has chimed in on his platform of choice.

skip - Zuckerberg FB

Cohen cited both his Holocaust survivor parent and his African-American friends to double down on his “support of Potus,” Zuckerberg went the other way on Wednesday: “As a Jew,” he wrote, he’s doing some public soul-searching, and has even taken quick action.

Facebook deleted posts from a well-known white supremacist blog, and Zuck vowed to watch keep watching closely, and remove threats of physical harm.

Some pointed out that he had a lot more work to do.

skip - Yglesias tweet

tfw you built a machine that broke politics but it made you rich so you don't want to admit it https://t.co/kPUmEmQZzE — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 17, 2017

Fortunately for all, as CNN anchor Jake Tapper tweeted helpfully, the High Holidays are coming.

skip - CNN Tweet

Gonna be an uncomfortable Yom Kippur for some folks. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 16, 2017

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close

For more stories, go to www.forward.com. Sign up for the Forward’s daily newsletter at http://forward.com/newsletter/signup/