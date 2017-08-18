Zuckerberg Cites Jewish Heritage in Facebook Anti-hate Action
The social media CEO is facing criticism however for not doing nearly enough
The mustering of neo-Nazis and white supremacists at Charlottesville on August 12 has caused some Jews not normally known for foregrounding that part of the identity to do so. Trump consigliere Michael Cohen did so on Twitter, trying to defend himself from charges of racism-by-association. Now Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has chimed in on his platform of choice.
Cohen cited both his Holocaust survivor parent and his African-American friends to double down on his “support of Potus,” Zuckerberg went the other way on Wednesday: “As a Jew,” he wrote, he’s doing some public soul-searching, and has even taken quick action.
Facebook deleted posts from a well-known white supremacist blog, and Zuck vowed to watch keep watching closely, and remove threats of physical harm.
Some pointed out that he had a lot more work to do.
Fortunately for all, as CNN anchor Jake Tapper tweeted helpfully, the High Holidays are coming.
